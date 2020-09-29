Two more suspects identified in drive-by shooting near Lynnhaven Mall

Two adults and a baby were hurt in the shooting on September 14. Police are searching for all three suspects.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are looking for two more suspects believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting near Lynnhaven Mall earlier this month.

23-year-old Keion N. Jones of Virginia Beach is wanted on various weapons violations and 20-year-old Dominic J. Veale Jr. of Portsmouth is wanted for felonious assault and weapons violations.

They, along with 20-year-old Tanell Shyhiem Platt, allegedly shot two adults and an infant on September 14 near Lynnhaven Parkway and Avenger Drive.

Police say all three men are still on the run.