Two more suspects identified in drive-by shooting near Lynnhaven Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are looking for two more suspects believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting near Lynnhaven Mall earlier this month.
23-year-old Keion N. Jones of Virginia Beach is wanted on various weapons violations and 20-year-old Dominic J. Veale Jr. of Portsmouth is wanted for felonious assault and weapons violations.
They, along with 20-year-old Tanell Shyhiem Platt, allegedly shot two adults and an infant on September 14 near Lynnhaven Parkway and Avenger Drive.
Police say all three men are still on the run.
If you have any information on their whereabouts or have any information that could help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.