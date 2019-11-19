NORFOLK, Va. — You’ve probably seen one of those viral rankings lists that are shared all over social media.

A company ranks the best or the worst cities in America in a particular category, and a lot of times the research isn’t very credible or thorough.

However, WalletHub’s most recent list of the Most Sinful Cities in America dives into the details, and several local cities ranked low on the list, which is good.

They rank each city by things like, “anger & hatred,” “jealousy,” and “excesses & vices.”

Jealousy, for example, factors in identity theft complaints, fraud, and the number of thefts per 1,000 people.

Excesses & vices are the share of obese adults, fast food restaurants, and excessive drinking in a city.

Chesapeake and Virginia Beach did really well in almost every category. They’re two of the least sinful cities in America, with Virginia Beach coming in at 179 and Chesapeake ranking 180 out of 182 cities!

Newport News also did well, ranked 173, and Norfolk at 160.

So what’s the most sinful city in America?

Not a hard one here: Las Vegas, Nevada tops the list.

