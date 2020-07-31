Two pedestrians killed in Virginia Beach crash

A man and woman were hit in the 300 block of Independence Boulevard at Broad Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were killed in a crash Thursday night in Virginia Beach, police said.

The victims, both pedestrians, were hit in the 300 block of Independence Boulevard at Broad Street just after 9 p.m.

Police say that based on a preliminary investigation, a man and a woman had walked into the road when they were hit by a single vehicle. The first officers who arrived tried life-saving efforts, but both pedestrians died at the scene.

Currently, southbound traffic between Independence Boulevard and Virginia Beach Boulevard is shut down. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes as the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia Beach's Fatal Crash Team (FACT).