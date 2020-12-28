x
Two people displaced after house fire in Lake View Park area of Virginia Beach

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. The Virginia Beach Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A house caught on fire in the Lakeview Park area, forcing two residents and their pet to leave their home.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department was called Monday, Dec. 28, around 11:16 a.m. to a house fire on the 1400 block of Rylands Road. 

When fire units got to the home it found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. 

No injuries have been reported and firefighters are still on the scene investigating the cause of the fire at this time.

According to officials, the Virginia Beach Fire Marshal's office is handling the investigation and reminds everyone to keep working smoke detectors in your house and check on them regularly. 

