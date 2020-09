Crews responded to a residential structure fire at 1324 E. Bay Shore. Two residents were displaced.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach fire crews extinguished a house fire that displaced two people on Sunday.

Crews responded sometime after 12:45 p.m. to a residential structure fire at 1324 E. Bay Shore. That's in the North Linkhorn Park area of the city.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the home.

The fire was under control by 2:09 p.m., officials said.