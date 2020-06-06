Two people displaced following house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire heavily damaged a home Friday afternoon in Virginia Beach.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department got a call of the fire shortly before 7 p.m. in the 5300 block of Challedon Drive. Arriving units found the single-family residence fully engulfed in smoke and flames.
The fire was brought under control within a half-hour and was fully extinguished by 8:06 p.m.
No one was injured in the fire, but two residents have been displaced.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.