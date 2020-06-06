Two people displaced following house fire in Virginia Beach

A house on Challedon Drive was heavily damaged in a fire on Friday afternoon.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire heavily damaged a home Friday afternoon in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department got a call of the fire shortly before 7 p.m. in the 5300 block of Challedon Drive. Arriving units found the single-family residence fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

The fire was brought under control within a half-hour and was fully extinguished by 8:06 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire, but two residents have been displaced.