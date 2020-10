Crews responded to a house fire at 5356 Charmont Court. No one was injured.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people are without a home after a fire in Virginia Beach on Sunday.

Virginia Beach Fire Department was called around 11:15 a.m. to a possible structure fire at 5356 Charmont Court. That's in the Ridgely Manor area.

Crews on the scene found smoke and flames inside the house's kitchen.

The fire was under control by 11:30 p.m., fire officials said.

Two residents were displaced. No one was injured.