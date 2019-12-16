VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said they're investigating after two people were found dead.
Police said they found two people dead in the 1400 block of East Intruder Circle.
They said they'll release more information as they get it, but for now haven't said anything else.
RELATED STORIES:
RELATED: Police: Disabled man killed, found behind home in Newport News
RELATED: Police: Porch pirate took bait package; officers followed the GPS to arrest him
RELATED: Police: Man dies after found severely beaten in vehicle in Virginia Beach
RELATED: Serial carjacker targeted elderly victims in South Carolina, deputies say
RELATED: Police investigating robbery at Subway restaurant in Newport News
RELATED: Man seriously hurt after being shot during carjacking in Hampton