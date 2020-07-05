Two people hospitalized following late-night shooting in Virginia Beach

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Blacksmith Court.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Virginia Beach.

The Police Department reports the shooting happened in the 6100 block of Blacksmith Court. Two adult victims have been taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

There is currently no information on the circumstances behind the shooting, or if police are looking for any suspects.