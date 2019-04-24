VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a serious motorcycle crash at Nimmo Parkway and Upton Drive.

According to Virginia Beach Dispatch, the call came in at 4:13 p.m. The two-vehicle crash was between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Upton Drive and Nimmo Parkway.

Officers said the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Upton Drive when it collided with a gray Dodge Dakota pickup truck attempting to make a left turn from southbound Upton Drive onto Nimmo Parkway. The passenger of the motorcycle was ejected.

Both the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Upton Drive is expected to be closed between Nimmo Parkway and Tennyson Road for the next two hours.

The crash is still being investigated.