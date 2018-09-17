VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department successfully rescued two people stranded in rising floodwaters on Muddy Creek Road Monday afternoon.

We're told the fire department used one of their heavy-duty, high-water vehicles for the rescue effort.

According to one of the rescuees, both people who had to be rescued drove a vehicle into a flooded portion of Muddy Creek Road. They attempted to turn around when they drove into a ditch hidden under the rising water.

Virginia Beach Fire Department

This took place between the intersections of Pleasant Ridge Road and Stuart Road.

No one was injured, but officials say that stretch of road is now impassable.

Authorities warn that floodwaters will continue to rise as long as the wind blows out of the south, forcing water from Back Bay.

