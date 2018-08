VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Two people were injured in a shooting Monday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at 802 Newtown Road, dispatch said.

The two shooting victims were taken to a local hospital.

Their condition is unknown, dispatch said.

