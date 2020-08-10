x
Virginia Beach

Two reach shore safely after boat sinks near Lesner Bridge in Virginia Beach

One boater was able to swim to shore, and a second was picked up by another boat in the area.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thursday afternoon, two people safely escaped a sinking boat off of Shore Drive, in the Lesner Bridge area of Virginia Beach.

Police said around 1:05 p.m., they were called to the water near the 3400 block of Shore Drive to respond to a boat in distress.

One boater was able to swim to shore, and a second was picked up by another boat in the area.

A police spokesperson said the Fire Department was taking over the situation with the sunken vessel, and EMS evaluated the boaters.

