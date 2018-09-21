VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Two local students were arrested for threatening their schools in separate incidents.

A student from Rosemont Middle School tweeted a threat to his school on the evening of Monday, September 17. The tweet read, "I’m going to shoot up Rosemont middle and burn it to the ground get ready."

Norfolk Police located the 13-year-old boy responsible for the threat, and he was in their custody before the start of school on Tuesday.

As a result of the investigation, the child was charged with threatening bodily harm, and he was released into his parents’ custody.

Landstown High School parents received an automated message from the school's principal about a student being arrested after making threats toward the school on Friday.

"Good afternoon Landstown high school families...I'm calling today with an important message about school safety," said Dr. Cheryl Askew, the school principal, to open the message.

She explains that three students came forward after they overheard a classmate making threats against the school. School officials called the police, and that student was arrested.

"While there was no evidence that the student had the means to do harm at the school, it is an important reminder that our words matter," explained Dr. Askew. "Threats of any kind will be taken seriously and they can lead to real consequences including discipline at the school level and potential criminal charges."

Dr. Askew goes on to thank the students who came forward saying, "they heard something upsetting and took the appropriate action by reporting it."

Virginia Beach Police tell 13News Now the juvenile male student had verbally threatened a classmate. Following an investigation, that student was charged with disturbing the peace.

Local police departments take school threats very seriously. Anyone who knows of any threat to a school is asked to contact 911 immediately.

