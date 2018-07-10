VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Beach police is investigating two early morning robberies at 7-Eleven stores on Sunday.

The first robbery happened around 2 a.m. at 4660 Princess Anne Road where two black men with weapons entered the store, police said.

The men stole an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes. Both fled the store on foot.

The men were wearing dark clothing, and full face masks and gloves.

The second incident happened around 2:36 a.m. at 2105 Salem Road.

There, two black men armed with weapons entered the store and also obtained an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

The men fled on foot. In that incident, the men were also wearing dark clothing, and full face masks and gloves.

Police said both incidents are under investigation by the department's Robbery Unit.

There is no further suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting "VBTIP" and the information to CRIMES (274637).

