Two women accused of assaulting Virginia Beach karaoke bar employee

A search is underway for two women accused of assaulting a karaoke bar employee in Virginia Beach and leaving the bar without paying.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating an incident that they said escalated to an assault of an employee at Grammy Karaoke & Korean BBQ in Virginia Beach.

Police are now searching for two women.

“They need to get caught and they need to pay for their actions,” explained Myong Green, who works next door at CM Chicken.

The incident happened on Friday around 10 p.m. Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said a night of drinking and singing ended with an employee getting pepper-sprayed.

The Crime Solvers post online says, “On 4/9/2021 the two pictured females spent several hours at the Grammy Karaoke bar on Lynnhaven Road consuming alcoholic beverages and singing karaoke.” Read the whole report here.

The post goes on to say, once the two women were ready to leave, one went to pay, but her credit card was declined. In anger, she allegedly punched the plexiglass, which hit an employee and his nose started bleeding.

Green said, “He was just doing his job. I’m sure he wanted to get paid because that’s what you are supposed to do.”

But the incident didn’t end there. Police said the woman took off without paying her bill. When the worker followed her, she pepper-sprayed him. At that time, her friend was already in the car.

Together, they drove off, but not before hitting a parked car in the process.

The manager and owner of Grammy Karaoke & Korean BBQ didn’t want to talk about the incident, but they hope the two people are caught.