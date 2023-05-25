Fixing profane typo on Old Dam Neck Road sign costs Virginia Beach $556

The error was repaired within about a day, but it made for an amusing photo for people that spotted it.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Old Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach got an accidental rebranding on Tuesday.

A few residents got to see a street sign with an unfortunate typo, a very briefly named Old "Damn" Neck Road.

The sign at the Upton Drive intresection was quickly fixed. After city staff were made aware of the typo, it was replaced Wednesday morning.

Virginia Beach Public Works told 13News Now that the cost to take down the sign and install a replacement was $556. That includes materials and labor.