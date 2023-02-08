Unhoused persons receive dozens of medical bills for alleged free HIV testing

The bills are now costing people hundreds of dollars for services, some of them say they never received.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People staying at the Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center say they feel targeted after they received a bill for what dozens believed to be a free HIV test screen.

Alexis Toran said she cannot afford to pay the bill, after the providers allegedly told participants that not only was the test screen free, but they would also be given free Visa gift cards as payment.

"Absolutely no one can give me answers, not even the facility that gave me the services," Toran said.

Toran said the incident happened on June 12. She said a man and a woman drove a white van to the Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center and offered free health services and gift cards.

Toran said she and dozens of others jumped into their van and were brought to PrimeCare on Corporation Drive.

"They provided us with basic information sheets to fill out, which requested our social security numbers, which was a bit odd to me, as well as our insurance information, or asked if we even had any insurance information," Toran said.

Those participants, Toran said, were then left stranded. She said the van disappeared, and many spent their gift cards on travel fees in order to get back home.

Weeks later, Toran and the other participants opened their mailboxes to find LabCorp bills waiting for them.

Toran's bill is listed at $1,166.55 and included charges such as a Urinalysis, which Toran said she never received.

Leaders with Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center released a statement that said they had no idea this service was being offered to their residents.

13News Now reached out to PrimeCare, but the office was listed as "closed" for the day. A lawyer representing PrimeCare arrived at the Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center but declined to comment.

Toran said if this matter is not resolved, it will only hurt a group that is already vulnerable.

"Eventually, these people have to have their credit ran. Eventually, this is going to go on somebody's credit, which ultimately affects individual's housing and the opportunities that are available to them," Toran said.