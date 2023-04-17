Unique Boutique supports cancer patients with free wigs

The shop inside Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital is run by six auxiliary volunteers who work one-on-one with patients.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Linda Baker is a breast cancer survivor who lost her hair during chemotherapy.

“I remember exactly where I was the moment that I first ran my fingers through my hair and got a big handful of hair,” said Baker.

Hair loss is a challenge many cancer patients face.

“I never realized until I lost my hair how important my hair was to who I was,” she said.

Now, the retired ER director spends her time giving back to others who are in her shoes at the Unique Boutique inside Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

“Let us help fill a need in the community because wigs are expensive,” said Patricia Phelan, the founder of Unique Boutique.

The shop provides free wigs to cancer patients and works one-on-one with them to find the right fit. Since 2015, the Unique Boutique has helped more than 400 patients.

Inside Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital is a shop waiting to serve cancer patients.



The Unique Boutique provides patients with free wigs and helps them find the right fit.



Though, their work slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/sVsfRmpBJv — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) April 17, 2023

“This is the way to pay back and to show people how they can make this journey and be supported,” Baker said.

The store decorated with hair pieces, hats, and scarves had to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it’s back open with hopes to continue the mission that started several years ago.

“Your heart just fills with just joy that you have been able to put a smile on their face and make them feel better about the journey that they’re taking,” Phelan said.

Linda Baker is a volunteer at the shop and is also a breast cancer survivor.



She decided to volunteer at the boutique to support those going through a similar journey she experienced 16 years ago.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/gcS6SXgnrx — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) April 17, 2023

Many of the accessories in the shop are either made or donated to the shop. Phelan said some of the wigs are purchased but many others are donated.

Volunteers said people come from the Eastern Shore and northeast North Carolina for the boutique's services. They said you don't have to be a Sentara patient to make an appointment.

Sentara Healthcare has two other boutique locations in Hampton Roads.

You can make an appointment by leaving a message with the numbers below: