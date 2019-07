VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said an 81-year-old man who had been reported missing early Monday was back with his family.

James "Rufus" Thompson was last known to be at home at 2 a.m. on July 29th, in the 1500 block of Newport Circle.

At 3:30 a.m. police were called because he could not be located by his family. Thompson is known to get disoriented.

By early Monday afternoon, officers said he Thompson was back with his relatives.