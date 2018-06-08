VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — On Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council will review updated plans for a redesign of City Hall.

During the meeting, the City Manager's Office is expected to give council members an update using two virtual reality presentations.

The current city hall was built nearly 49 years ago in a Colonial-style. The new city hall will be next to the current one, which is filled with asbestos and needs extensive updates.​ ​​​​​​It will be 70,000-square feet larger and will cost $55 million.

The city’s goal is to begin construction of the new city hall in the Spring of 2019 and officially open by the year 2021.

Virginia Beach City Manager City Hall Proposal by 13News Now on Scribd

© 2018 WVEC