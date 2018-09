VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — UPDATE: The City of Virginia Beach has stopped distributing free sand to residents who needed it to fill their own sandbags.

According to a Facebook post by the Virginia Beach City Government, the city started dumping a ton of sand in the back gravel lot of the Sportsplex at noon on Tuesday.

The city ended the sand distribution on Wednesday evening, ahead of Hurricane Florence. According to a tweet, more than 500 tons was given out!

THURSDAY UPDATE (9:15 a.m.): The sand deliveries ended Wednesday evening. We were able to give away over 500 TONS. Thanks to the hundreds of people who came by. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/6d6Um5DJmZ — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) September 13, 2018

