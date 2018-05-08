VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) — A man has died from his injuries after he was shot in the torso during a dispute Sunday morning, police said.
The man's name will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.
Around 2:26 a.m., dispatch received several calls of gunshots heard in the 300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, a police news release said.
Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.
Police said the shooting happened during a "dispute between several individuals."
The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered life threatening.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com.
Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.