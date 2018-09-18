VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting at the Oceanfront early morning Tuesday.

Virginia Beach police identified the man killed in the incident as 43-year-old Michael James Murphy of Norfolk.

The situation began at 1:38 a.m. at the Mayflower Apartments where witnesses reported a domestic assault.

"I feel like we're still living in a barbaric world. Like, I don't feel protected, I don't feel safe," said resident Rachel Hamlett.

One witness told emergency dispatch he saw a man assaulting a woman in an apartment hallway.

"There's blood all over our building right now," said Hamlett. "I have to take my children to school in the morning. They're going to see all of this blood."

Even though police can't confirm many details because the investigation is ongoing, what police officers are saying matches what Hamlett described seeing, too.

With frustration in her voice, she said she feels unsafe.

"I mean, how is it that a gentleman is able to walk in the building, get in her apartment, beat her with a crowbar, [and] walk out with a gun?" asked Hamlett. "It's unacceptable to the highest extent."

Police said one witness allegedly armed himself with a long gun and tried to stop the suspect from hurting the woman. Officers said that person did not fire his weapon.

After that, officers said the suspect ran from the apartment complex, crossing Pacific Avenue. A witness flagged officers down as they arrived on scene, telling them which way the suspect ran and that the suspect was armed with a gun.

Officers found Murphy in the 300 block of 35th Street. According to Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn, officers gave orders to drop the weapon, but Murphy did not comply and instead allegedly pointed his gun at the officers.

Kuehn said one officer responded by shooting the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who had been assaulted earlier was taken to the hospital, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

The Virginia Beach Police Department's Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs Office is investigating along with the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

Virginia Beach Police said the officer who shot the suspect was not wearing a body camera, because the officer's precinct has yet to be issued them. The officer has been placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation.

