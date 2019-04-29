VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The telephone calls started coming into 13News Now shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday. People started messaging us. They posted on our Facebook page. From Virginia Beach to Chesapeake residents wanted to know what a loud boom was and what caused the ground to shake where they were.

The U.S. Navy confirmed on Tuesday evening that the boom was caused by an F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Commander Dave Hecht with Naval Air Force Atlantic made the following statement about the boom:

Based on an analysis of data by Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility Virginia Capes and Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic, we can conclusively state the loud noise heard across Hampton Roads at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 29 was a sonic boom generated by a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet based at NAS Oceana. The aircraft was conducting routine training over the Atlantic Ocean approximately 32 miles off the coast.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Wakefield said the boom appears to be a sonic boom. They said the noise was "perhaps ducted/augmented by a temperature inversion due to persistent low cloud cover yesterday. Double boom sound in video fits with supersonic aircraft theory."

13News Now reached out to emergency dispatchers in Virginia Beach. They said they were fielding a number of calls.

"We heard and felt this boom, it was kind of like head to toe, we felt a little bit underneath our feet," said Mandy Berkowitz, of Heritage Park.

Berkowitz had just pulled into her driveway around 6 p.m. when she experienced the unsettling feeling.

"My first reaction was run inside and make sure my son was ok, it's just one of those weird moments. It's nothing I ever heard before," said Berkowitz.

"I was sort of scared, and when my mom came in, I knew that it was ok," said her son Jack.

Neighbors began wandering out of their homes into the street looking at each other in confusion.

"I came outside and I saw my neighbor across the street and said, 'did you hear that' and he said, 'ok I'm not crazy,'" said Christy James.

James felt like her house was caving in.

"It just felt like a pressure down on the house. It almost felt like something fell on the house," said James.

Fifteen minutes away at Indian River Plantation ceiling tiles crashed down from a porch. It's a mysterious evening these residents won't forget.

"For me, I felt it in my ears, so it was more of a boom than a shake," said Berkowitz.

The initial calls came from people around Naval Air Station Oceana. They thought the noise came from the master jet base. Other calls came from people who lived in Chesapeake -- Great Bridge, Hickory.

Someone in Hampton commented she felt it in the Grandview section of the city. People from other areas including Norfolk and Windsor shared similar accounts.