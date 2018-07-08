VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Beach's city council is expected to discuss proposed new regulations for food trucks on Tuesday.

Officials say the new rules are meant to make it easier for these businesses to operate. Right now, vendors use "peddler permits" and pay $50 for every site they operate.

The new regulations would create a "mobile food vending permit" that's renewed yearly for $45. The rules would also allow food trucks to operate in more places, and food trucks would be treated like restaurants when it comes to background checks for workers.

City council is expected to vote on the proposal by this fall.

