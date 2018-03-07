VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach's city council once again discussed short-term rentals Tuesday night.

For months, The City has been working to finalize regulations for apps like Airbnb. Council members delayed voting on proposals several times in order to get more input.

On Tuesday, council members talked about an ordinance to change policies for short-term rental hosts. Some of those regulations could include parking requirements, noise control, and limiting the how many people who can stay at the short-term rentals.

According to Airbnb, there are 640,000 hosts worldwide, with a handful of those in Virginia Beach. The city defines a "short-term rental" as a room or home, rented out for 30 days or less.

Supporters of short-term rental ordinances say safety is the top concern. Short term rental hosts counter their rentals aren't a safety hazard, and they bring money to the community.

Mayor Louis Jones asked for a short-term rental questionnaire to be given to council members. The results are meant to help determine which policies council agrees on and which ones need more consideration.

Ideally, the results are meant to help city council have an ordinance for the Planning Commission to consider.

There is still no word on when a vote will take place.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC