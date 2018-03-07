VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A lawyer for firefighters suing a Virginia city over the administration of a captain's exam says their lawsuit has been dismissed.

Attorney Andrea Ruege tells news outlets the suit four Virginia Beach firefighters filed over the test was dismissed Monday by Virginia Beach Circuit Court Judge James Lewis.

The four firefighters were among 36 who took the annual exam in May 2017. The four men filed a grievance saying the battalion chief who conducted the test disclosed confidential information about it to two of the candidates. They wanted to have the results discarded and a new exam conducted.

City officials have agreed the cheating occurred but said appropriate disciplinary action had already been taken.

Lewis said he lacked jurisdiction in the case. Ruege says she will look into appeal options.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.