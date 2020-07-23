Virginia Beach Kinder Care temporarily closes twice due to COVID-19

Virginia Beach families are concerned that they were not notified of the reason their daycare center closed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Mt. Trashmore KinderCare center in Virginia Beach is temporarily closed until August 3, 2020. This is the second closure in July.

“We were never informed, everything was hush, hush. I mean, they didn’t even give us time to try to make arrangements for our grandkids to go to a different school," said concerned grandmother Marivic Potter.

Potter’s grandson goes to the KinderCare.

"My grandson has an immune deficiency where he has asthma. So if he gets compromised, the doctor said it will make it difficult for him already breathing and he can get a cough or pneumonia," said Potter.

Potter explained the family was sent a letter from the center's director, but it didn’t answer many of their questions.

“The letter is basically dancing around because they don’t say for the reason that 'one of our staff' or whoever got tested positive for COVID. They didn’t even mention that in the letter," said Potter.

Potter pointed out as a precaution the family is in self-quarantine.

“We’re staying in our own room because we don’t want to get or spread anything if we have anything,” explained Potter.

13News Now reached out to KinderCare corporate in Oregon. On Wednesday, they sent a statement that explained they had two individuals test positive this month. The first was on July 10, 2020, and the center was shut down for cleaning. Days after it re-opened, there was another positive case.

KinderCare isn’t saying if the positive case is one of their employees, due to privacy concerns.

Their full statement is as follows:

The health and safety of our children, families and staff is always our top priority. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve developed enhanced health and safety measures in partnership with the CDC and a panel of medical experts to ensure our centers remain as clean and safe as possible. On Friday, July 10, we learned that an individual at our Mt Trashmore KinderCare center was diagnosed with COVID-19. As soon as we learned of the positive diagnosis, we partnered with the local Health Department. The center was closed for three days to allow for a professional deep cleaning. Although the center was able to safely reopen on Tuesday, July 14, on Monday, July 20 we learned that a second individual tested positive for the illness. We informed the Health Department right away. Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to close the center for 14 days. We’ll use that time to retrain our staff on our health and safety protocols to ensure we’re delivering against the highest standards possible. We’re looking forward to welcoming families back to our center soon.

For background, our daily health and safety practices include:

Frequent hand-washing and surface/toy sanitizing

Personal protective gear, including masks (which teachers and staff must wear at all times)

Temperature checks and health questionnaires for anyone entering our centers

A dedicated health and safety ambassador

Restricted access to classrooms

Health screenings throughout the day

A strict exclusion for illness policy

Social distancing in classrooms, when appropriate for age groups – for example, placing cots six feet apart and head to toe during naptime

If someone in one of our centers is diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19, we have a protocol in place that we follow. That protocol includes the following.

We notify the health department and our center families.

We close our center for at least 72 hours to clean and disinfect the building and to evaluate whether anyone else developed COVID-19 symptoms.

If the health department has any additional guidance, we’ll follow that as well.

“If [someone] tested positive I understand the HIPAA thing, but don’t blindside us," said Potter.

KinderCare explained they will use this new closure to retrain their staff on health and safety protocols.