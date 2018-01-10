VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Norman Lee Mitchell, a 68-year-old man from Virginia Beach, was sentenced to life in prison with all suspended except for 20 years for the continuous sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 13.

Mitchell pleaded guilty in May after being interviewed by police multiple times and at first saying he didn't remember abusing the victim, but stating the victim was telling the truth. He later admitted to some of the sexual abuse.

Mitchell knew the victim for about six years. According to officials, the abuse was continuous over the 6-year period.

The victim came forward about the abuse at 17-years old. According to officials, Mitchell told the victim, "It's our little secret."

Mitchell was previously convicted for three counts of Assault and Battery of a Family Member, four counts of Bad Checks, Assault, and Driving with a Revoked License.

Judge O'Brien's sentencing was above the high-end of Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines, which recommended a high of 11 years and 10 months to serve.

