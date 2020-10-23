Va. Beach Oceanfront reopens some free parking spots for 2020 off-season

Starting on October 23, certain segments along Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront will reopen to two-hour free parking (until April 1, 2021).

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting on October 23, certain segments along Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront will reopen to two-hour free parking (until April 1, 2021).

There are specifics to be aware of, though.

There are no-parking zones down Atlantic Avenue between 10th and 11th Streets, 19th and 22nd Streets, and 29th and 31st Streets. Don't aim for those areas.

Until January 3, guests can park for two-hour periods between 6th and 17th Streets, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

That 4 p.m. cutoff is to allow for people to line up for the BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach display.

Starting on January 4, in that same stretch of the road, guests have free two-hour parking between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.