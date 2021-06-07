Virginia Task Force 2 returns from Florida condo collapse deployment

The Virginia Beach-based search and rescue team helped find victims of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, over the past two weeks.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Task Force 2 (VA-TF2) is returning home after a long journey in Surfside, Florida.

The Virginia Beach-based FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team helped find victims of the deadly condo collapse over the past two weeks. About 80 members deployed on July 1, with a division supervisor and eight more members of an Incident Support Team joining them a few days later.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says VA-TF2 was divided into two 35-person teams to work 24-hour operations, with each team working a 12-hour shift.

Leaders say a few members of the team are staying in Florida to work with a special unit.