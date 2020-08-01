VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nine members of the Virginia Beach-based Virginia Task Force 2 have deployed to assist with humanitarian relief after a series of earthquakes rocked the island of Puerto Rico earlier in the week.

The VA-TF2 members make up an Incident Support Team and will be supporting an Urban Search and Rescue team from Florida.

Members of VA-TF2 have mobilized to help Puerto Rico in the past, including last year in the wake of Hurricane Dorian as well as in 2017 following Hurricane Maria.

VA-TF2 is one of 28 Federal Emergency Management Agency Urban Search and Rescue Teams stationed across the country.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for VA-TF2, and it's comprised of firefighters and specialty personnel from across Hampton Roads and the surrounding region.

