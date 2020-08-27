Two people shot near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach say two people are in the hospital after they were shot near the Oceanfront on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. They arrived to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital where they are expected to be OK.

There is no word on any possible motive or suspects, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.