Two people shot near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach say two people are in the hospital after they were shot near the Oceanfront on Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. They arrived to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital where they are expected to be OK.
There is no word on any possible motive or suspects, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.