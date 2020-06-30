Motorcyclist killed in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle in Virginia Beach, police said.
The single-vehicle accident was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Atlantis Drive.
Police and EMS arrived to find the driver suffering from serious injuries. He died while being taken to a local hospital.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the motorcyclist was driving on Atlantis Drive when he lost control, causing him to be ejected and hitting a tree.
The man's name has not been released at this time.
The investigation is being handled by the Virginia Beach Police Fatal Crash Team.