VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting that left three people hurt.

Officers said it started around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at Bunsen and Daimler Drive, in the Ocean Lakes area. Police received a call that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found two women who had injuries consistent with blunt-force trauma, as well as a male suspect who had been shot in the waist. All three were taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the man and one of the women have serious injuries, while the second woman is expected to be OK.

Police say the suspect and victims all knew each other.