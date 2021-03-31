Police investigate after possible explosives found in Virginia Beach neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department's Special Operations bomb squad was called out to a residential neighborhood following reports of explosives being found on Tuesday evening.
Shortly before 7 p.m., authorities were called to the 400 block of Coconut Lane. No injuries have been reported, but police had neighboring homes evacuated as a precaution.
There's no word on any possible suspects in custody at this time. The scene remains active and people should avoid the area.
If you have any information that may help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.