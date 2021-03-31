Police investigate after possible explosives found in Virginia Beach neighborhood

Investigators say the possible explosives are in the 400 block of Coconut Lane.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department's Special Operations bomb squad was called out to a residential neighborhood following reports of explosives being found on Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., authorities were called to the 400 block of Coconut Lane. No injuries have been reported, but police had neighboring homes evacuated as a precaution.

There's no word on any possible suspects in custody at this time. The scene remains active and people should avoid the area.