Person seriously hurt in Virginia Beach shooting

Officers arrived to Elderwood Court where they learned someone outside had opened fire into a home. As a result, a male was shot in the back.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say a person is fighting for his life following a shooting Monday night in Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia Beach Police, emergency communications received several calls shortly before 11 p.m. about a firearms violation in the 300 block of Elderwood Court.

Arriving officers found someone outside had opened fire into a home. As a result, a male was shot in the back.

He has been taken to the hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the situation as a "very active investigation," with no other information immediately available. There is no word on any suspects or a motive.