Oceanfront family fights gun violence after stray bullet shoots through kids' room

The Johnson family put together a lemonade stand to raise money for "Moms Demand Action."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A family of four is taking a stand after a stray bullet went straight through their children’s bedroom window over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Johnson family shared their story with us a few weeks ago.

Chris and Julie Johnson said the horrifying incident happened on Sunday, July 5 around 2 a.m. at their 16th Street Oceanfront home. Johnson put signs on her front lawn warning whoever shot the bullet that they could have killed her children.

On Monday, Johnson’s two children put together a lemonade stand to raise money for “Moms Demand Action.”

“The fundraiser was shared all over the place as soon as we put it up,” Johnson said. “There has been a lot of people come out and support. The police department was one of the first people to show up. Five of them came over on their bikes and donated, got lemonade and puppy treats.”