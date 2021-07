The single-vehicle accident happened in the 3000 block of North Lynnhaven Road on Wednesday night.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach say a man is dead following a crash on Wednesday night.

The single-vehicle accident happened in the 3000 block of North Lynnhaven Road. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person's name has not been released at this time.

Police are rerouting traffic from North Lynnhaven Road as the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.