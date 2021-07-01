Pedestrian seriously hurt following crash in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Police say the accident happened in the 600 block of Newtown Road at the intersection with Connie Lane shortly after 6:30 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was seriously hurt after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Virginia Beach on Wednesday night.

Virginia Beach Police say the accident happened in the 600 block of Newtown Road at the intersection with Connie Lane shortly after 6:30 p.m. Investigators say the pedestrian was trying to cross Newtown in the southbound lanes when they were hit by a white 2010 Ford sedan.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Newtown Road was shut down in both directions from Daniel Smith Road to Baker Road for several hours, but reopened at approximately 9:15 p.m.