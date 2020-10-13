Man injured following a shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Virginia Beach, police said.
Virginia Beach Police say they were called to the 100 block of Ocean Side Court around 6:47 p.m. after receiving several calls about a gunshot wound.
Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police say a fight had broken out between multiple people outside in a parking lot and that shots were fired.
An investigation is ongoing, and police say there are no suspects at this time.
If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores.