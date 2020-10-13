Man injured following a shooting in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Police say they were called to the 100 block of Ocean Side Court around 6:47 p.m. after receiving several calls about a gunshot wound.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Virginia Beach, police said.

Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say a fight had broken out between multiple people outside in a parking lot and that shots were fired.

An investigation is ongoing, and police say there are no suspects at this time.