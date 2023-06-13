VB School Board narrowly approves fiercely debated LGBTQ+ anti-harassment resolution

Students who participated in the public comment section voiced support for the resolution, whereas adult members of the community were more split on the issue.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For hours, members of the Virginia Beach School Board listened to around 100 people voice their thoughts on a proposed LGBTQ+ resolution.

Also following a healthy debate among the body and two substitutions struck down, school board members ultimately voted (6-5) at approximately 2:15 a.m.

They approved the resolution presented by School Board Member Jessica Owens.

In the student portion of public comment, more than 40 or so spoke up. Each one voiced support for Owens' resolution.

It was written to affirm a commitment to nondiscrimination and anti-harassment of LGBTQ+ youth and adults in the school division.

Owens presented an initial version of the resolution in early May, and submitted a revised copy for the meeting Monday.

"I think having people higher up and knowing that kids have people they can go to is really important for them," said Sam Turner, a Salem High School freshman.

"We think it's really important to have something that says, 'We will prevent discrimination of LGBT students,' especially after what happened at Kellam recently," said First Colonial High School senior Emily LaBar.

In a viral video with tens of thousands of Instagram views, a group of students at Kellam High School is seen ripping off a rainbow banner celebrating Pride month.

"Virginia Beach City Public Schools already has policies in place to prevent discrimination, but there is still undeniably an attitude of intolerance in our schools," said Kellam senior Natalie Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and some fellow students have described feeling disappointed, but not surprised by the act at their school earlier from earlier this month.

"I remember once walking with some friends when a pair of boys walked past us and spoke about how they hated queer people and even used a derogatory term against us," said a Kellam sophomore.

The sophomore was not alone in sharing experiences of bullying and discrimination on school grounds.

"It is completely saving lives if they do vote for the resolution," said Orion Davis, a Salem High School junior.

This discussion also comes amid proposed model policies under Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration, such as parental approval for changes to students' names or pronouns and a requirement that students use bathrooms that align with their biological sex.

In Virginia Beach, the passage of the LGBTQ+ resolution extends a pledge that the school board will not violate state and federal laws, namely including the Virginia Human Rights Act and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

For some who spoke up at the meeting, this measure was not the right approach.

"No resolution has the power to stop discrimination against any group," said retired teacher Brenda Pence.

"This resolution works against transparency and parental input and parental engagement," said parent Becky Hay.

Other opponents cited their disapproval of the resolution on the basis of religious faith.

For some Monday night, the resolution signified taking a stand.

"To make students, such as myself and my peers here today more comfortable going through their every day and allowing us to rest comfortably knowing we are supported by our school board," said a trans student who goes to Princess Anne High School.

"It's time for you to act on what we've been pushing for the past months," said a Landstown High School freshman.

Several parents in the crowd echoed the students' sentiments.

At this point, it is difficult to say how transgender model policies from Gov. Youngkin's administration will affect the local school division.