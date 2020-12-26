Seton Youth Shelters' doors are open for youths in crisis during the cold winter nights

Although they were forced to reduce capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seton Youth Shelters are still open.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Friday, below freezing temperatures raised concern for a youth shelter out of Virginia Beach.



The Seton Youth Shelters are open 24 hours a day and are prepared to shelter any youth in Hampton Roads.

"So we are very concerned about the situation with the cold weather -- extremely cold weather -- that we’re facing this weekend," said Seton Youth Shelters Executive Director Jennifer Sieracki.

Sieracki explained her staff is ready to give a place for the youth to stay out of the cold.



"With the current combination of the economic situation as a result of COVID-19 where so many families find themselves suddenly homeless and the cold weather, we're very concerned about youth being on the streets and being without shelter," said Sieracki.

Sieracki said they have two shelters. Although they were forced to reduce capacity at the shelters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelters stay open.



“If there is a youth out there watching this, our shelters are open. Our staff is there. Please call 757-306-1840 if you feel that you are in need of shelter from being on the streets tonight. We are here for you," said Sieracki.