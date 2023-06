He's served as the superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools since 2014 and led the school division through the pandemic transitions.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Loudon County School Board just named its new superintendent and it's a familiar face.

Dr. Aaron Spence has been tapped to be the next leader of the school division.

