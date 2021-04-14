Virginia Beach City Public Schools approves more days for in-classroom instruction

Some 7th through 12th graders will be able to go to school four days a week.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is increasing the number of days middle and high school students will have in-person instruction.

Some 7th through 12 graders will spend less time attending school at home on their laptops and more time in a classroom.

A little bit of normalcy begins on April 27, 2021, for some students and they will be able to go to school four days a week.

“I know they are going back to school, thank God,” said Virginia Beach parent Christine Caalim.

Caalim’s daughter is in seventh grade. Caalim said virtual learning proved to bring issues for her daughter.

“She’s in hybrid right now. She had difficulty and she’s been staying up late because you know just to reiterate and study really hard. But that one-on-one interaction is what she needs to succeed," said Caalim.

VBCPS staff said they completed many of their assessments to get students back in the classroom in two weeks. For students choosing to come back to class, they are part of the VBCPS option 1 plan which has 14,826. Option 2 is completely virtual.

Caalim said it’s up to the teachers and students to keep following the COVID-19 health and safety measures.

“Middle school and high school students, they’re more cautious and more aware of the situation. I feel like they can go ahead and put the kids back in person and let those students be accountable for their own decisions regarding handwashing, sanitizing, and wearing their masks," said Caalim.

The school division is still working out the details for 2021 graduation ceremonies. One option is central site ceremonies at the Virginia Beach Amphitheatre. Another option is school-based ceremonies at stadium fields, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.