Virginia Beach school leaders await guidance from CDC, state on what to do for fall

A divided school board opts to hold off any talks or decisions about the mask requirement. Even so, the school system is planning for multiple fall scenarios.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "We are planning for multiple scenarios," said Virginia Beach City Public School Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence. "We’re planning for everything right now.”

Although summer just started in Virginia Beach, the city’s public school system is looking ahead to the fall semester.

The plan in September is to bring students back for in-person learning five days a week. Virtual school is still an option for those who prefer it.

"It’s been indicated to us through the department of education that the CDC will be providing additional guidance for schools," said Spence.

It’s unclear when the CDC will release updated guidelines. But one date many have top of mind is June 30. That’s when Governor Ralph Northam is expected to lift the state of emergency in Virginia.

“We really do think that when the governor’s order expires, there’ll be some concurrent guidance from the state. We really hope that gives us a better picture," said Spence. "Our hope is -- and we’re fairly confident -- that social distancing is no longer going to be required. Where I think we have less confidence is whether masking will still be required.”

In a school board meeting Tuesday, at-large board member Laura Hughes presented the idea of lifting the mask mandate across all school buildings and offices.

“I think we should err on the side of letting parents decide for their families, whether or not their children need to wear masks," she said.

Hughes wanted it to take effect July 1, following the expected expiration of Northam’s statewide mandates. Her proposal ultimately failed to move through the "action" and "information" portions of the meeting Tuesday.

“I think it’s reasonable to wait until July 1 to see what comes down the pike and as we always do, rely on administration to come back with a recommendation," said Carolyn Rye, chair of the school board.