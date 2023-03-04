13 cats rescued from Virginia Beach townhouse fire, one person displaced

Unfortunately, a 14th cat died during the incident.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Over a dozen cats and one person are displaced after a townhome in Virginia Beach caught on fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to fire officials, a two-alarm fire was declared for a townhome on the 3300 block of Lakecrest Road at 1:36 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene, where they found fire on the second story of the home.

An investigation later revealed that the cause of the fire was accidental and electrical.

Virginia Beach Animal Control and the Red Cross were called to assist in the aftermath. A 14th cat died during the incident.