VBPD officer shares special day of adventures with 'Otti the otter'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach School Resource Officer Tyshon McNeil had a special guest ride along with him during one of his shifts last week.

"Meet Otti - a beloved stuffed otter belonging to a Windsor Oaks Elementary School student. Otti spent a full day with Officer McNeil, visiting several [schools], learning about safe driving in School Zones, and much more," a Facebook post from the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

For those familiar, this cute story may be a reminder of the Flat Stanley project, which started in 1995.

For decades after, students have sent their own Flat Stanley drawing to different places across the country and the world, receiving photos and letters in response.

Otti was given a behind-the-scenes look at what it means to protect the community, including a necessary stop at Wawa for a coffee boost and time with his very own tiny paws on a speed gun.

Some photos of the cuteness are here below for your viewing pleasure:

Otti sat content in both the patrol car and the office, just appreciative to be a part of the experience for his special student.

"Community engagement is crucial to policing, especially with children," McNeil said. "They remember acts of kindness and hold onto those memories. It reinforces that they are a part of the community and their voices are heard."

When the day was done, Otti was safely returned, along with all the photos for him to remember his special day.