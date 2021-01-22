Virginia Beach Police officers recount role at 2021 presidential inauguration

The Virginia Beach officers are back home after protecting the Capitol, and they had a surprise celebrity encounter to tell friends and family about.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police officers are safely back home, after answering the call to help protect Washington, DC during President Joe Biden's inauguration.

A total of 47 officers volunteered to travel north and help patrol streets for the 46th presidential inauguration.

The whole trip was organized months before the big day, Jan. 20.

"They sent the email looking for volunteers. I was like, 'Hey this might be a good chance to be part of something great,'" said Officer Jude Brenya.

Brenya and detective Emily West volunteered to go. They provided security for Biden's parade.

“Our role was to be part of the detail and parade line," Brenya explained. "So when the motorcade comes across, we’re just responsible to make sure that there’s no other threat that’s coming outside from the fence line towards the motorcade."

West said they were being careful, after the mob attack by Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

“Due to the incidents in the past couple weeks they wanted us there to make sure no one else could come in," West said.

She said officers were also screened for coronavirus.

"Every morning we got our temperatures checked," West explained. "We had to get a COVID test before we went and make sure it came back with a negative test result."

The officers explained helping in Washington D.C. was a great opportunity to work with other police departments and federal partners.

They also felt the support back home, as pictures of them on social media went viral.

The group of officers were seen taking a picture with musician John Legend, model Chrissy Teigen and their son.

“It’s always nice to hear that people support us and that give us extra morale and boost to do what we do," Brenya said.